Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd (NYSE:WIA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd (NYSE:WIA) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0345 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.41. 66,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,969. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd has a 52 week low of $10.96 and a 52 week high of $12.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.94.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd Company Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

