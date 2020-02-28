Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd (NYSE:WIW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd (NYSE:WIW) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

Get Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd alerts:

NYSE WIW traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.61. 198,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,863. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.33. Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $11.98.

Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd Company Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.