Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd (NYSE:WIW) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd (NYSE:WIW) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd has raised its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of WIW stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,863. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.33. Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98.

About Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

