Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Lowered to $65.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Cascend Securities from $80.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Cascend Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 21.36% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.68.

Shares of WDC stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.56. The stock had a trading volume of 248,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,568,014. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.61. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $72.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of -13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $142,685.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 261,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,366,532.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $72,758.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,318 shares of company stock valued at $3,193,648 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,006,375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $317,389,000 after purchasing an additional 360,207 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,600,128 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $291,970,000 after acquiring an additional 322,659 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Western Digital by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,083,086 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $259,153,000 after purchasing an additional 73,511 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Western Digital by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,337,663 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $211,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,913,356 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $121,419,000 after purchasing an additional 553,288 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

