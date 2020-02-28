Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $723.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.34 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 18.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Western Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.06. 4,563,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,958. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.55 and its 200-day moving average is $20.80. Western Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $12.03 and a 12 month high of $35.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.622 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.05%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.20%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WES. ValuEngine raised Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

