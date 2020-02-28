Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the January 30th total of 1,740,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 474,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

WLK has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $75.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cfra cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.16.

WLK opened at $52.39 on Friday. Westlake Chemical has a twelve month low of $52.37 and a twelve month high of $78.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.70.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.50). Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 32.21%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao sold 51,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $3,220,372.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,448 shares in the company, valued at $26,306,784.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 72.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 155.0% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,262,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982,920 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,412,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $239,380,000 after purchasing an additional 834,793 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 264.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 370,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,997,000 after purchasing an additional 268,924 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,015,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $211,528,000 after purchasing an additional 187,428 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 1,276.6% during the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 138,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 128,166 shares during the period. 29.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

