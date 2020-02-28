Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,640,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the January 30th total of 6,940,000 shares. Approximately 12.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 877,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days.

Whirlpool stock opened at $131.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.21. Whirlpool has a 12 month low of $114.00 and a 12 month high of $163.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.79.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 16.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WHR. ValuEngine raised Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Whirlpool from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.88.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total value of $411,469.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $454,361.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,294 shares in the company, valued at $816,493.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,022,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,274 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 194.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 698,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,996,000 after acquiring an additional 461,178 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 552,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,466,000 after acquiring an additional 232,616 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth $29,292,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 819.0% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 185,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,344,000 after acquiring an additional 165,178 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

