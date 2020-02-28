Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 77.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WCP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Laurentian cut their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Whitecap Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.88.

WCP stock traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$3.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,238,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,331. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.17, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of C$3.41 and a 12-month high of C$5.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.46.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

