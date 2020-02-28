Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Whiting Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.97 million.

NYSE WLL traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.85. 13,312,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,031,463. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $206.34 million, a PE ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 3.36. Whiting Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.39.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. S&P Equity Research dropped their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $6.60 to $6.14 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Whiting Petroleum from to in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $21.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.68.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

