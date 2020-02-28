Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.43 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to report $106.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100.00 million and the highest is $112.85 million. Willdan Group reported sales of $86.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full year sales of $420.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $413.70 million to $426.53 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $438.69 million, with estimates ranging from $407.40 million to $469.97 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Willdan Group.

Several research firms have weighed in on WLDN. BidaskClub raised Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Willdan Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLDN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 39.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 316,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,085,000 after acquiring an additional 24,826 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 63,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 21,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group stock opened at $33.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $399.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.08 and a beta of 1.03. Willdan Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $40.70.

Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

