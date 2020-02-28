William Blair Comments on Freshpet Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Freshpet in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter. William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Freshpet’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Freshpet in a report on Friday, February 14th. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $66.41 on Friday. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $35.95 and a 52-week high of $81.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,106.65 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $65.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.95 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

In related news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $67,856.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,333,728.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutler Group LP raised its position in Freshpet by 287.4% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

