William Blair Comments on Helios Technologies’ FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Helios Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now forecasts that the company will earn $2.18 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.08.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HLIO. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of HLIO opened at $39.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.38 and its 200-day moving average is $43.21. Helios Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.47 and a 12 month high of $53.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.60 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLIO. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $735,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Helios Technologies by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 27,545 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Helios Technologies by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 21,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Helios Technologies by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christine L. Koski sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $960,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,500 shares of company stock worth $2,037,000 over the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

