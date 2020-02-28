William Blair Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intuit in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now forecasts that the software maker will earn $5.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.77. William Blair also issued estimates for Intuit’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.15 EPS.

Get Intuit alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Intuit from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intuit from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Intuit from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $312.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.84.

Shares of INTU opened at $268.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.67. Intuit has a one year low of $236.03 and a one year high of $306.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $288.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.85.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

In other news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 73,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.08, for a total value of $18,785,260.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total value of $29,815,775.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,426 shares of company stock valued at $48,613,307. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Intuit by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Intuit by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Intuit by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates raised its position in Intuit by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 2,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.