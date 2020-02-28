Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 2.00

Press coverage about Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) has been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Williams Companies earned a daily sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the pipeline company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Williams Companies’ score:

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.05. The stock had a trading volume of 29,170,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,741,411. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.01. Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.54%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMB. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.10.

In related news, Director Michael A. Creel bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $478,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,567.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

