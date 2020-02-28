Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 83.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 73,331 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 174.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

WSM stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.34. 53,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,317. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.14 and a 52-week high of $77.00. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.22 and its 200-day moving average is $69.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.05%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WSM. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.11.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $1,534,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,862,981.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,692,550 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.