Winco 1-Day Volume Tops $126.00 (WCO)

Winco (CURRENCY:WCO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 28th. During the last seven days, Winco has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. Winco has a market cap of $869,027.00 and $126.00 worth of Winco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Winco token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges including Simex and SouthXchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006254 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00039893 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00436976 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001378 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011581 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001767 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011467 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 67.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Winco Token Profile

WCO is a token. Winco’s total supply is 6,752,580,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 480,481,178 tokens. Winco’s official Twitter account is @WincoCrypto. Winco’s official message board is blog.winco.io. Winco’s official website is winco.io.

Winco Token Trading

Winco can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Simex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winco directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Winco should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Winco using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

