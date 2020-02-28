Winding Tree (LIF) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.66 Million

Winding Tree (CURRENCY:LIF) traded down 24.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. Winding Tree has a market capitalization of $2.66 million and $3,488.00 worth of Winding Tree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Winding Tree token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001433 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Winding Tree has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011587 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $217.15 or 0.02509048 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00213273 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00046376 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00127813 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Winding Tree Profile

Winding Tree’s genesis date was January 30th, 2018. Winding Tree’s total supply is 24,976,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,549,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Winding Tree is /r/windingtree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Winding Tree’s official website is windingtree.com. The official message board for Winding Tree is blog.windingtree.com. Winding Tree’s official Twitter account is @windingtree and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Winding Tree Token Trading

Winding Tree can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winding Tree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Winding Tree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Winding Tree using one of the exchanges listed above.

