Wingstop (WING) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

2/25/2020 – Wingstop was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Wingstop Inc. franchises and operates restaurants. The Company’s operating segment consists of Franchise segment and Company segment. It offers cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. Wingstop Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

2/21/2020 – Wingstop was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $114.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Wingstop Inc. franchises and operates restaurants. The Company’s operating segment consists of Franchise segment and Company segment. It offers cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. Wingstop Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

2/20/2020 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $83.00 to $90.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/20/2020 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $96.00 to $100.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $95.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Wingstop had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Loop Capital. They now have a $118.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $104.00 to $113.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $105.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $96.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Wingstop was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/18/2020 – Wingstop had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $100.00.

2/12/2020 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $106.00 to $111.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Wingstop was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/28/2020 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $93.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Wingstop was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $122.00 price target on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Wingstop had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $108.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Wingstop had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $140.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Wingstop had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $103.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Wingstop was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/7/2020 – Wingstop had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Loop Capital. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Wingstop was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $70.00.

1/3/2020 – Wingstop was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $88.00.

1/3/2020 – Wingstop had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock.

1/1/2020 – Wingstop was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Wingstop Inc. franchises and operates restaurants. The Company’s operating segment consists of Franchise segment and Company segment. It offers cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. Wingstop Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Shares of WING traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.29. The stock had a trading volume of 26,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,741. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.57 and its 200 day moving average is $89.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 120.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.75. Wingstop Inc has a 1 year low of $62.15 and a 1 year high of $107.43.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $53.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.07 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wingstop Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 60.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,383,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1,252.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after acquiring an additional 123,803 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 8.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 6.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

