Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,150 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.15% of Winnebago Industries worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WGO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 35.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,259,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after buying an additional 14,793 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 8.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

In other Winnebago Industries news, VP Steven Scott Degnan sold 6,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $342,573.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,055.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bret A. Woodson sold 3,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $191,370.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,011.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WGO shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $65.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of WGO traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.48. 16,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,658. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $28.16 and a one year high of $63.45.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.52 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.98%. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.79%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.