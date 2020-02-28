WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 225 ($2.96) price target on the grocer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MRW. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.22) price target on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank cut WM Morrison Supermarkets to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut WM Morrison Supermarkets to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 215.82 ($2.84).

Get WM Morrison Supermarkets alerts:

Shares of MRW stock opened at GBX 168.65 ($2.22) on Friday. WM Morrison Supermarkets has a 1 year low of GBX 170 ($2.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 232.70 ($3.06). The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion and a PE ratio of 13.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 184.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 193.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.58, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.35.

WM Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for WM Morrison Supermarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Morrison Supermarkets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.