Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WWD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 281.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward Inc.Common Stock alerts:

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $1,057,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,229,711.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $407,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,890 shares in the company, valued at $26,743,103.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,480 shares of company stock worth $8,262,197. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock traded down $4.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.20. 1,322,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.68. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 52-week low of $90.51 and a 52-week high of $129.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.46 and its 200 day moving average is $113.47.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is 22.95%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.60.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.