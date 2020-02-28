Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,471 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Workday by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 27,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Workday by 4.5% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,090 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Workday by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.29, for a total value of $48,387,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 291,102 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.79, for a total transaction of $50,008,412.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 802,275 shares of company stock valued at $132,821,744 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY traded up $2.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.25. 4,268,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,872,365. Workday Inc has a twelve month low of $151.06 and a twelve month high of $226.83. The stock has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of -85.34 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $976.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Workday Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

WDAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.90.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

