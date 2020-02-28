Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Raised to $215.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.54% from the company’s current price.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Workday from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.90.

Shares of WDAY stock traded down $1.29 on Friday, reaching $169.91. 1,240,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,863. The stock has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of -83.70 and a beta of 1.48. Workday has a one year low of $151.06 and a one year high of $226.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.95.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $976.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.06 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Workday will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.29, for a total transaction of $48,387,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.13, for a total value of $1,833,574.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 802,275 shares of company stock worth $132,821,744. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 0.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 3.3% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 0.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Workday by 47.4% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

