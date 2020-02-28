World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) Holdings Lowered by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 775,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 46,449 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.19% of World Fuel Services worth $33,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the first quarter valued at $473,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 193.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 11,690 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the third quarter valued at $2,576,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in World Fuel Services by 20.1% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 36,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in World Fuel Services during the third quarter valued at $254,000. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine lowered World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NYSE:INT opened at $29.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. World Fuel Services Corp has a 1-year low of $27.48 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.52.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

