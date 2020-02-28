World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Posts Earnings Results

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE INT traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.28. The company had a trading volume of 972,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,565. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.48. World Fuel Services has a 12 month low of $27.10 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine lowered World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of World Fuel Services in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. World Fuel Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.