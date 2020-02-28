World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Short Interest Down 15.2% in February

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,690,000 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the January 30th total of 10,250,000 shares. Approximately 18.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

WWE opened at $45.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52-week low of $40.24 and a 52-week high of $100.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 54.60 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.91.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $322.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.47%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WWE shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from to in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co cut World Wrestling Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Northcoast Research started coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut World Wrestling Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 91,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $533,000. BB&T Corp bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 8.9% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 53.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

