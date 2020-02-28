WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Position Trimmed by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 49.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,582 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in WP Carey by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of WP Carey by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 34,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 14,029 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WP Carey by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 39,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.50 per share, for a total transaction of $185,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,878 shares in the company, valued at $875,679. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WPC traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.72. The stock had a trading volume of 941,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 44.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.39. WP Carey Inc has a 12-month low of $72.51 and a 12-month high of $93.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.46 and its 200-day moving average is $85.86.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $311.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.57 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WPC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of WP Carey from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. WP Carey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

