Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $2.40

Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 2.4006 per share by the business services provider on Monday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th.

WPP has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years. WPP has a dividend payout ratio of 45.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect WPP to earn $5.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.1%.

NYSE:WPP traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.28. 528,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,752. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.41 and its 200-day moving average is $63.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.10. WPP has a twelve month low of $47.17 and a twelve month high of $70.80.

WPP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WPP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

