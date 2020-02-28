Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $210,439.00

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be purchased for about $8,720.62 or 1.00878941 BTC on major exchanges including Kyber Network and IDEX. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $7.74 million and approximately $210,439.00 worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00040944 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00071137 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000801 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000929 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00064715 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000444 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Profile

WBTC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 888 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.