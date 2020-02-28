WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.92.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WSFS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 50,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $2,077,853.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,429.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 6,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $264,374.88. 2.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 81.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 377.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $36.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.28 and its 200 day moving average is $42.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.12. WSFS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $36.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.05.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $159.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.10 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 10.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that WSFS Financial will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.83%.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

