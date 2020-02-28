WSP Global Inc (TSE:WSP) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

WSP Global Inc (TSE:WSP) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for WSP Global in a research report issued on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.65. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Desjardins boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$81.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$85.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$88.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$92.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$89.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$94.89.

Shares of TSE:WSP opened at C$89.49 on Friday. WSP Global has a 1 year low of C$68.23 and a 1 year high of C$98.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$94.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$84.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion and a PE ratio of 32.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highway, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and partners.

