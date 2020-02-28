XRP (XRP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.46 Billion

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Over the last week, XRP has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. XRP has a total market capitalization of $10.37 billion and approximately $2.46 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XRP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002733 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, Tripe Dice Exchange, BtcTurk and OTCBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011487 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $215.85 or 0.02491474 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00219385 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00048241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00130503 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000067 BTC.

XRP Coin Profile

XRP was first traded on February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,991,072,785 coins and its circulating supply is 43,779,512,655 coins. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XRP is ripple.com/xrp. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

Buying and Selling XRP

XRP can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.

