YEE (YEE) Price Hits $0.0009

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One YEE token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, DEx.top, FCoin and ABCC. Over the last seven days, YEE has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. YEE has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $135,734.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00053764 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00519262 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $576.44 or 0.06702565 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00065538 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00029580 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005505 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003556 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011718 BTC.

About YEE

YEE (YEE) is a token. It launched on January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YEE

YEE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, DigiFinex, DEx.top, Huobi, OKEx, ABCC and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

