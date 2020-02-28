Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) will report $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Civista Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $26.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Monday, November 18th. Boenning Scattergood raised Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

In related news, Director Harry Singer bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.20 per share, with a total value of $25,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,991.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,148,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after buying an additional 23,940 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after buying an additional 6,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 159,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 10,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIVB opened at $20.24 on Friday. Civista Bancshares has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $24.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day moving average is $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $313.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.89%.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

