Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) to Announce $1.20 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) will announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Estee Lauder Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.41. Estee Lauder Companies posted earnings of $1.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies will report full-year earnings of $5.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $5.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $6.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Estee Lauder Companies.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 11.76%. Estee Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS.

EL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.05.

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.60. 4,076,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,121,407. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.43 and a 200 day moving average of $198.50. Estee Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $152.99 and a fifty-two week high of $220.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 33,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

