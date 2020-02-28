Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) to Post $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings. Marten Transport also posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marten Transport.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $217.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Marten Transport’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MRTN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Marten Transport during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Marten Transport in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 395.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Marten Transport during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Marten Transport by 1,073.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRTN traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $19.66. 4,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,049. Marten Transport has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.09.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

