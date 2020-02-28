Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $748.07 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) to announce $748.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stantec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $711.51 million to $784.63 million. Stantec reported sales of $680.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Stantec will report full year sales of $2.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stantec.

Get Stantec alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on STN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. CIBC raised shares of Stantec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.50 target price on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stantec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.64.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STN. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 65,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Stantec by 237.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Stantec by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 85,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 26,036 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Stantec by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,727,000. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stantec stock opened at $30.35 on Friday. Stantec has a 52 week low of $20.22 and a 52 week high of $31.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.23.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stantec (STN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.