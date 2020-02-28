Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) to Post $0.67 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) will announce $0.67 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings. Stock Yards Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 33.44%. The firm had revenue of $45.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.21 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYBT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,082,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,437,000 after purchasing an additional 118,589 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,005,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,298,000 after buying an additional 84,171 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,182,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 359,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,762,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 321,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,209,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. 53.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBT traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.94. 113,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,877. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.99. Stock Yards Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.60. The stock has a market cap of $789.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.37%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

