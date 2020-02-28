Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.35 Million

Equities analysts expect Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) to announce sales of $55.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tilray’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $56.53 million and the lowest is $53.00 million. Tilray posted sales of $15.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 256.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tilray will report full-year sales of $174.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $167.60 million to $176.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $294.45 million, with estimates ranging from $271.90 million to $338.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tilray.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Tilray from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Tilray from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Tilray from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Tilray in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.35.

In other Tilray news, Director Michael Auerbach sold 31,875 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $607,218.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $1,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,666,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,534,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 331,875 shares of company stock valued at $5,705,219 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Tilray during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Tilray during the fourth quarter worth $3,447,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in Tilray by 134.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 92,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 53,008 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in Tilray by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Tilray during the fourth quarter worth $1,805,000. 10.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TLRY opened at $14.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 3.87. Tilray has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $82.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average of $22.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

