Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $545.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to post sales of $545.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $541.70 million to $552.80 million. Wolverine World Wide reported sales of $523.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $607.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.94 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WWW shares. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday. Argus upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $26.76 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter valued at $3,282,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth $2,515,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 286,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth $10,631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

