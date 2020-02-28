Zacks: Analysts Expect Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Chegg’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.13. Chegg reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chegg will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chegg.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Chegg from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Chegg from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Chegg from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

In other news, insider Michael A. Osier sold 6,115 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $246,189.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 15,045 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total value of $581,489.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 242,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,362,923.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 742,017 shares of company stock valued at $29,659,489. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chegg by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chegg by 231.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Chegg by 9.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000.

NYSE CHGG opened at $39.01 on Friday. Chegg has a 1-year low of $28.29 and a 1-year high of $48.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -390.06, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 11.31 and a quick ratio of 11.31.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chegg (CHGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.