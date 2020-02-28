Zacks: Analysts Expect II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Analysts predict that II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) will announce $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for II-VI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.22. II-VI posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 74.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that II-VI will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $3.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $666.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IIVI shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on II-VI from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of II-VI in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of II-VI in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of II-VI in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of II-VI in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of IIVI stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.47. The stock had a trading volume of 161,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,962. II-VI has a 12-month low of $26.93 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.61 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

In other II-VI news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $975,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,651 shares in the company, valued at $15,332,656.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Howard H. Xia sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $353,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,364,800 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in II-VI by 43.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after buying an additional 41,577 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in II-VI in the third quarter valued at about $864,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in II-VI in the third quarter valued at about $834,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in II-VI by 11.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in II-VI by 23.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 670,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,603,000 after buying an additional 128,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

