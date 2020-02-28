Zacks: Analysts Expect Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.00 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) will post sales of $50.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $49.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.73 million. Meridian Bioscience posted sales of $50.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full-year sales of $202.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $197.13 million to $207.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $208.82 million, with estimates ranging from $200.00 million to $217.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $47.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.71 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on VIVO. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

VIVO opened at $8.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.39. Meridian Bioscience has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.36 million, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.44.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, CEO John P. Kenny purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 208,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,759.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Mcilwraith purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.33 per share, for a total transaction of $36,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,184.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIVO. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Meridian Bioscience by 1,039.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

