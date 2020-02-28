Zacks: Analysts Expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PROS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). PROS reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 109.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PROS will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.30). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.22 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 34.78% and a negative net margin of 27.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of PROS in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of PROS in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of PROS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PROS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.92.

PRO stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.96. 13,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,940. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.51. PROS has a 12-month low of $40.34 and a 12-month high of $75.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

In other news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $678,937.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,595,407.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Petersen sold 1,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $118,663.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 108,099 shares in the company, valued at $7,359,379.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,040,681 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in PROS by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PROS in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in PROS by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PROS by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

