Zacks: Analysts Expect Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) to announce sales of $75.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $75.44 million and the highest is $76.15 million. Rexford Industrial Realty reported sales of $60.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full-year sales of $318.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $307.68 million to $326.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $356.21 million, with estimates ranging from $324.75 million to $377.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rexford Industrial Realty.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $74.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.31 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 2.81%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on REXR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Rexford Industrial Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 6,170.6% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,995,000 after buying an additional 89,368 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 657,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,039,000 after buying an additional 229,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $47.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.26, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $33.72 and a 12-month high of $53.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.16%.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

