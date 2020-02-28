Zacks: Analysts Expect Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) to Post -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Secureworks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Secureworks posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Secureworks will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.02). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Secureworks.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $141.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.12 million. Secureworks had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCWX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Secureworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Secureworks in a report on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Secureworks in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Secureworks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Secureworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Secureworks by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Secureworks during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Secureworks by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Secureworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. 9.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SCWX traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $13.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,092. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Secureworks has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $23.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 1.24.

About Secureworks

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

