Zacks: Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $8.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Applied DNA Sciences an industry rank of 98 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APDN. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of APDN stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.39. Applied DNA Sciences has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $36.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.36.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.12. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 155.37% and a negative return on equity of 833.43%. The business had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets plat based or other DNA technology solution in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

