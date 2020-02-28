Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $450,000.00

Equities analysts expect Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA) to post $450,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $400,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $500,000.00. Arcadia Biosciences posted sales of $440,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full-year sales of $1.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $1.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.55 million, with estimates ranging from $6.30 million to $10.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arcadia Biosciences.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RKDA. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcadia Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of RKDA stock opened at $4.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.58. Arcadia Biosciences has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $10.40. The firm has a market cap of $36.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of -2.92.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits.

