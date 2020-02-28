Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) to Post -$0.25 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Olin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.20). Olin posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 189.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olin will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Olin.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OLN shares. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Olin from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.46.

OLN stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.69. The company had a trading volume of 169,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,417,051. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.54 and a beta of 1.64. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Olin’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLN. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Olin in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Olin by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Olin by 38.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 831,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,574,000 after acquiring an additional 228,776 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Olin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Olin by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,558,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $122,776,000 after buying an additional 30,480 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

Read More: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olin (OLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.