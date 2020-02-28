Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.48 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) will announce earnings per share of ($1.48) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.81) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.21). Wave Life Sciences reported earnings of ($1.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($5.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.87) to ($5.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.77) to ($1.61). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wave Life Sciences.

WVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Svb Leerink lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wave Life Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

In other news, VP Chandra Vargeese sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $25,025.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,057 shares in the company, valued at $290,897.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul Bolno sold 11,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $89,890.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,510,100.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,620 shares of company stock worth $332,357 in the last three months. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Amia Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1,711.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 43,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WVE traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.44. 410,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,002. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.25. The company has a market capitalization of $290.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Wave Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $48.64.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

